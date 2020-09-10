UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF Says Discussing Immune Certificates With Some Countries To Help Int'l Travel

Russia's RDIF Says Discussing Immune Certificates With Some Countries to Help Int'l Travel

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the entities behind the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, is currently discussing the introduction of immune certificates that would confirm the vaccination or the high antibody titer with different countries to help international travel amid the pandemic, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday

"We have been discussing immune certificates with some countries.

I am referring to the certificates that either confirm the vaccination or the high antibody titer. All of that is under examination right now. I hope that next year, we will witness significant progress in this area, vaccines will be used in different countries by that time already," Dmitriev said.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Russian Health Minister Sergey Glagolev said that a vaccination certificate was highly likely to complement a visa or a passport in the coming years.

