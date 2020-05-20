The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday it had fully paid for the cargo of medical equipment delivered in April to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the US side would fully pay for its reciprocal aid to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday it had fully paid for the cargo of medical equipment delivered in April to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the US side would fully pay for its reciprocal aid to Russia.

"RDIF has facilitated the exchange of humanitarian aid between Russia and the United States to combat coronavirus. In accordance with the final agreement, the Fund fully financed the delivery of Russian cargo to the United States, and the American side financed the delivery of complementary American cargo of 200 ventilators to the Russian Federation," the fund said.