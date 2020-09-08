(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Global pharmaceutical companies should ensure that besides efficiency and short-term evidence of safety, the vaccines they produce do not cause adverse effects in the long-term prospect, and the international regulators should require this evidence, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the CEOs of nine global pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson, announced a pledge outlining a united commitment to making the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals the top priority in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines. The CEO of RDIF, which helped create Russia's first coronavirus vaccine, believes that this pledge by some of the major pharmaceutical companies is insufficient since it does not point to the lack of long-term studies on the carcinogenic effects and impact on fertility of new vaccine technologies.

"We believe that international regulators should require long-term evidence of lack of serious adverse side effects when considering candidate vaccines for registration in their countries. We also believe that pharmaceutical companies should take responsibility in their pledges for potential long-term adverse effects caused by the vaccines they produce," Dmitriev said.

Dozens of countries are currently engaged in the development and testing of vaccines against COVID-19. On August 11, the Russian government officially registered Sputnik V as the world's first vaccine against the disease. Though testing of the vaccine is still underway with the third last phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organization, Russian health officials said it had proven the capability to produce stable immunity against the coronavirus.