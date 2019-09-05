VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Dubai-headquartered company DP World remain interested in purchasing shares of Russian FESCO Transportation Group, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We remain interested in buying FESCO's shares together with DP World. Moreover, we went to Mongolia and Mongolia has a significant interest in investing in port infrastructure together with FESCO because it would give Mongolia access to the sea.

We continue holding consultations on our investment in FESCO and we are planning to do this together with Dubai Ports ... As for the terms ... I believe this is a matter of the beginning of the next year," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.