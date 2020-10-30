(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in conjunction with Tsifromed IT company ” a subsidiary of state tech developer Rostec and Rostelecom network provider ” as well as Doctis online medical consultation service is creating a joint venture (JV) to develop a unified telemedicine platform, the RDIF said in a statement on Friday.

"The platform will deploy the infrastructure of the Mamadeti [MD Medical Group Investments Plc] group of medical centers. Remote consultations will be provided both within the framework of the Compulsory Medical Insurance program and in the form of commercial services," the statement read.

According to the Rostelecom president, Mikhail Oseyevsky, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the burden on the country's healthcare system resulting in a shortage of doctors and resources. The current coronavirus-related measures limit visits to crowded places, including medical institutions, while elderly people are advised to stay at home.

"Under these circumstances, remote medical consultations have become the safest and easiest way to get help, their demand has grown exponentially. Our joint work in this JV, pooling resources, expertise and opportunities to develop the telemedicine platform will help reduce the burden on the healthcare system, increase accessibility and efficiency of remote medical aid," Oseyevsky said, as quoted in the statement.

According to expert estimates, the volume of the Russian telehealth market in 2019 amounted to 1.5 billion rubles ($18.9 million). It is expected that it will grow manyfold, as the pandemic has vastly stimulated the market for online medical consultations, deputy CEO of Rostec corporation Alexander Nazarov added.