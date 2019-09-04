UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF To Take Part In Putin's Visit To Saudi Arabia, Announce New Investments- CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Russia's RDIF to Take Part in Putin's Visit to Saudi Arabia, Announce New Investments- CEO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will take part in President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and announce new investments with its partners from the country, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

Putin is expected to pay a visit to the middle Eastern country in October.

"The RDIF will play a key role during this visit, as mutual investment of Russia and Saudi Arabia is very much important. We will be announcing new investments, which will be really big," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

