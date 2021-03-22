UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF, Virchow Biotech To Produce Up To 200Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine In India

Russia's RDIF, Virchow Biotech to Produce Up to 200Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech Private Limited to produce up to 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India per year.

"RDIF ... and Virchow Biotech Private Limited (part of the Virchow Group), one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, announce the agreement to produce in the country up to 200 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus," RDIF said in a press release.

According to RDIF, technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year, followed by full-scale commercial production of the vaccine.

"The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.

"Virchow's proven capabilities in large scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine. We are also happy to learn of the positive feedback that this vaccine has been receiving from all сountries," Virchow Biotech Managing Director Tummuru Murali added.

