MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Moscow would welcome the power-sharing deal to be signed on Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his longtime rival, Abdullah Abdullah, if the agreement ends the deadlock in intra-Afghan dialogue, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

"For us, this [the deal] is important from the point of view that it could remove obstacles for intra-Afghan negotiations. If this agreement would actually lead to such an outcome, we, surely, will be happy and will welcome it," Kabulov said.

Abdullah, the former Afghan chief executive, will head the National Reconciliation High Commission and lead negotiations with the Taliban militant group, and members of his team will be included in the cabinet of ministers, according to the signed deal.

In late February, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha, and intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin in mid-March. The talks, however, have been undermined by differences between Kabul and the Taliban.