Russia's Reaction To US, NATO Security Response To Be Published - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Russia's reaction to the responses of the United States and NATO on security guarantees will be published, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia's reaction to the responses of the United States and NATO on security guarantees will be published, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"And about publishing it, some protocol and technical things should be observed, it will be published soon. Of course, we will publish this document, we have nothing to hide," Lavrov told a press conference.

