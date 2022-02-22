Ussia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) entails the recognition of their constitutions, where their borders are indicated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) entails the recognition of their constitutions, where their borders are indicated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"With regard to the borders, within what borders will we recognize these republics. Well, we recognized them.

And this means that we recognized all their fundamental documents, including the constitution. And the constitution spells out the borders within the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine. Well, we hope - I emphasize this - that all controversial issues will be resolved during negotiations between the current authorities in Kiev and the leadership of these republics," Putin said during a press conference.