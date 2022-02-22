UrduPoint.com

Russia's Recognition Of DPR, LPR Means Withdrawal From Minsk Agreements - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Means Withdrawal From Minsk Agreements - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) means withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and DPR, which are two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

"Recognition of the independence of the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions may mean Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, and ignoring decisions within the Normandy format. This undermines peaceful efforts and destroys existing negotiation formats. By today's and tomorrow's possible decisions, Russia will legalize its troop (presence), which have actually remained in the occupied areas of Donbas since 2014," Zelenskyy said in a televised speech.

