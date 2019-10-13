MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has held more than 2,200 humanitarian actions in the war-torn Arab republic since the start of the settlement process, the head of the center, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, said at a press briefing.

"Since the start of the settlement process, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has held 2,220 humanitarian actions.

The whole weight of the humanitarian cargo reached 3,639.69 tonnes," Bakin noted on Saturday.

He stressed that Russia had held no humanitarian actions in Syria within last 24 hours.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting its fight against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to Syria's residents and facilitating the return of refugees.