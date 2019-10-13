UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Reconciliation Center Says Held Over 2,200 Humanitarian Actions In Syria

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russia's Reconciliation Center Says Held Over 2,200 Humanitarian Actions in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has held more than 2,200 humanitarian actions in the war-torn Arab republic since the start of the settlement process, the head of the center, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, said at a press briefing.

"Since the start of the settlement process, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has held 2,220 humanitarian actions.

The whole weight of the humanitarian cargo reached 3,639.69 tonnes," Bakin noted on Saturday.

He stressed that Russia had held no humanitarian actions in Syria within last 24 hours.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting its fight against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to Syria's residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Refugee Weight Arab

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

3 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

3 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

3 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

3 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.