MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Regional authorities in Russia have been given the flexibility to determine the scope of coronavirus-related restrictions in their jurisdictions based on the current epidemiological situation and opinions of public health care officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The situation in the regions is different, it varies. That is why the federation's subjects were earlier granted the flexibility of decisions commensurate with the level of risks.

Today's decree confirms these powers, namely that the decisions on the nature of restrictions and preventive measures will be taken by the heads of regions, based on an analysis of the situation and the opinion of public health officials," Putin said at a virtual government meeting.

According to the Russian president, it applies to decisions on "how and in what sequence to gradually lift or maintain [the COVID-19 restrictions], or even possibly strengthen them, should the situation necessitate it."