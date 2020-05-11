(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) All Russian regions are expected to have already prepared plans on removing coronavirus-related restrictions based on the real situation on the ground by Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Let me remind you that by today [Monday, May 11], all regions had to formulate appropriate plans on the basis of recommendations prepared by the government, Rospotrebnadzor [federal consumer rights watchdog] together with the working group of the State Council. That is what we have agreed upon," Putin said during a video conference with the government.

According to the Russian president, these plans must "take into account the real situation on the ground, ensure strict safety requirements, protect human life and health, and rely on a verified assessment of the level and degree of possible threats."

"Doctors and specialists must have the final word there," Putin added.