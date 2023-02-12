(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Moscow's relations with Riyadh may reach the level of a strategic partnership, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov said in an interview with Sputnik on Sunday.

"A feature of our political interaction with the Kingdom, which has a real prospect of reaching the level of strategic partnership, is a regular and trusting dialogue at the highest level," the ambassador said.

Kozlov added that political relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have a steady tendency to progressive development in recent years and the basis for this is a common approach to most international and regional issues.