Russia's Relations With Saudi Arabia May Reach Level Of Strategic Partnership - Ambassador
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Moscow's relations with Riyadh may reach the level of a strategic partnership, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov said in an interview with Sputnik on Sunday.
"A feature of our political interaction with the Kingdom, which has a real prospect of reaching the level of strategic partnership, is a regular and trusting dialogue at the highest level," the ambassador said.
Kozlov added that political relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have a steady tendency to progressive development in recent years and the basis for this is a common approach to most international and regional issues.