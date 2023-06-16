UrduPoint.com

Russia's Relationship With Europe Should Be Based On Agreement - Henry Kissinger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia should recognize that its relations with Europe should be based on agreement, former US Secretary of State and prominent geopolitical thinker Henry Kissinger said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I would like a Russia that recognizes that its relations to Europe have to be based on agreement and a kind of consensus and I believe that this war will, if it ended properly, may make it achievable," Kissinger said.

Kissinger went on to say that it is important for Ukraine to be preserved and to emerge from the conflict as an autonomous, strong and democratic country.

Most Europeans are in favor of maintaining relations with Russia once the Ukraine conflict is over in a negotiated peace, and some of them believe their countries should "have a fully cooperative relationship" with Moscow, a policy brief of the European Council on Foreign Affairs showed last week.

Respondents were asked to imagine that the Ukraine conflict ends in a negotiated peace and describe the relationship they think their country should have with Russia afterward.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the countries of the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia resulting in an unprecedented cooling in their relations. an unprecedented cooling in their relations.

