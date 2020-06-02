(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's special presidential representative for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr discussed on Tuesday the situations in Libya and Syria, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"A detailed exchange of opinions on pressing regional matters took place, with an emphasis on the situation in Libya, in Syria, and the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. The need was stressed to combine the global community effort for preventing the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and North Africa," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Nasr also discussed further strengthening of the Russian-Egyptian multifaceted cooperation, including at international platforms, the ministry added.