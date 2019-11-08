UrduPoint.com
Russia's Representative To Attend 30th Anniversary Of Fall Of Berlin Wall- German Ministry

Russia's Representative to Attend 30th Anniversary of Fall of Berlin Wall- German Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Germany has invited Russia to take part in the events marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, and a representative of Russia will be present at the commemoration ceremony, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Friday.

"There has been an invitation, there will be a representative of the Russian side," Adebahr said at a briefing.

The German Foreign Ministry has sent invitations to the foreign ministers of all the EU member states, and 20 of them will take part in the celebrations, scheduled for Saturday.

The Berlin Wall, which separated the eastern and western parts of the city since 1961, was demolished in 1989.

