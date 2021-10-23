MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered in Russia's Siberian Republic of Tyva, the Altai-Sayan department of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said on Saturday.

"The magnitude 5.

6 earthquake (has been recorded) at 23:03 GMT (on Friday)," the GS RAS said.

According to the emergency services, the earthquake took place in the Dzun-Khemchiksky District of Tyva, 7 kilometers (over 4 miles) from the town of Chadan.

There are no reports about any victims or damage.