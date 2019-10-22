UrduPoint.com
Russia's Request To Guard Prisons With Militants In Syria Being Fulfilled - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Russia's Request to Guard Prisons With Militants in Syria Being Fulfilled - Shoigu

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia continues to insists on a daily basis that the prisons with militants in Syria should continue to be guarded, this request is being fulfilled, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"We actually insist on a daily basis that they should continue to be guarded, and they are.

This is our request or our insistent demand, which is being met," Shoigu said following the talks on Syria between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Shoigu, there was a period of more than two days, when part of the guard detail was withdrawn, and as a result, according to Russian estimates, up to 500 of those who were in these prisons escaped.

"Now, of course, we are being told that measures are being taken," Shoigu said.

