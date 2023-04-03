MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia received over a dozen refusals from Western countries to requests for legal assistance in criminal cases in the first quarter of 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik.

"For the period from January 2023 - present, the competent authorities of foreign states have refused to execute 15 requests for legal assistance, 12 of them for political reasons (Switzerland (10), the Republic of Latvia (1), the Principality of Liechtenstein (1))," the Prosecutor General's Office said.