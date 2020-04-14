MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A rescue flight with hundreds of Russian nationals, stranded by coronavirus lockdowns, is scheduled to leave the Indian resort state of Goa this Friday, the Russian Communications Ministry said on Tuesday.

"After all necessary checks ...

we compiled a list of passengers departing from Goa for Moscow aboard Flight SDM6674 at 9:45 p.m. local time [16:15 GMT] on April 17, 2020," the message posted on the official Telegram account read.

The flight will be operated by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot. Only residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region will be allowed on board. Passengers must arrive at the airport three hours before the departure.