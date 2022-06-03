The Russian Vektor State Research Center made a request in May to register a fourth-generation pox vaccine called Artopoksvak, Russian upper house lawmaker Yuri Arkharov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian Vektor State Research Center made a request in May to register a fourth-generation pox vaccine called Artopoksvak, Russian upper house lawmaker Yuri Arkharov said on Friday.

"On May 18, 2022, the Vektor state research center filed a request with the Russian Health Ministry to register the fourth-generation pox vaccine Artopoksvak," Arkharov, who is the deputy chair of the upper house's committee on social policy, told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

According to the lawmaker, this vaccine will become a highly effective and safe preventive measure against pox and related viral diseases.

Hundreds of cases of monkeypox, a rare viral disease, have been registered in European countries, Australia, and the United States since early May. Medical officers are still unsure about the ways the infection has spread since monkeypox is endemic in African countries and the majority of those infected have neither had any contact with African people nor traveled there.