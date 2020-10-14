UrduPoint.com
Russia's Research Center Vector Registered Country's 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector registered on Wednesday the country's second vaccine against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to start with pleasant news: the Novosibirsk-based center Vector registered today Russia's second vaccine against the coronavirus," Putin told members of the Russian government.

Vector's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova assured, adding that the first 60,000 doses would be produced in the near future.

More Stories From World

