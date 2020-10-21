UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Research Center Vector Working On Combined Vaccine Against Flu, COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russia's Research Center Vector Working on Combined Vaccine Against Flu, COVID-19

Russia's research center Vector is working on a combined vaccine that would protect both against flu and COVID-19, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russia's research center Vector is working on a combined vaccine that would protect both against flu and COVID-19, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday.

"Our center is currently working on a combined vaccine against the coronavirus and seasonal flu," Maksyutov said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI Member of Sindh Assembly Regrets Indifference ..

28 seconds ago

5,849 bags of sugar, 3100 bags of pulses seized

30 seconds ago

Construction of Russia's Fifth Project 22220 Icebr ..

31 seconds ago

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Is Safe for Elderly, ..

33 seconds ago

Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbai ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.