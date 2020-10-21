Russia's research center Vector is working on a combined vaccine that would protect both against flu and COVID-19, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday

"Our center is currently working on a combined vaccine against the coronavirus and seasonal flu," Maksyutov said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.