UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Research Center Vektor To Start Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine On July 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

Russia's Research Center Vektor to Start Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine on July 15

Russia's research center Vektror will start clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 on volunteers on July 15, with the vaccine expected to be registered in the fall, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's research center Vektror will start clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 on volunteers on July 15, with the vaccine expected to be registered in the fall, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday.

"We expect the studies on volunteers to start on July 15," Maksyutov said at talks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states' sanitary services.

Vektor plans to have the vaccine registered in the fall, after which new clinical trials will start, Maksyutov added.

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai July

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

26 seconds ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

31 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company starts installatio ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Should Tighten Liability for Underpayments ..

24 seconds ago

South Korea to Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate ..

25 seconds ago

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman g ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.