MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's research center Vektror will start clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 on volunteers on July 15, with the vaccine expected to be registered in the fall, Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday.

"We expect the studies on volunteers to start on July 15," Maksyutov said at talks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states' sanitary services.

Vektor plans to have the vaccine registered in the fall, after which new clinical trials will start, Maksyutov added.