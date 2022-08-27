UrduPoint.com

Russia's Response To Be Consistent With Size Of Threats It Faces - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russia's response will be consistent with the size of the threats that are put forward against the country, now the special operation in Ukraine is a defensive one, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"But our response will be consistent with the size of the threats that are put forward against our country. Now the Russian Federation is conducting this operation precisely as a defensive operation," he said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.

Ukraine Russia

