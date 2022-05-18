Russia's response to Finland's decision to join NATO will come as a surprise, but the measures will be military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"It will be a surprise. This is up to our defense ministry.

Of course, the appropriate decision will be made, taking into account the whole range of factors, and the specifics of how Finland's membership in NATO will develop. Based on all these parameters, a decision will be made, but first of all, of course, it belongs to the military," she said, answering what military-technical measures Russia planned to apply to Finland.