MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Moscow will respond politically and "in the military sense" to NATO's drive to deploy military bases near the Russian borders as it threatens the country's national security, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"No one denies that Russia has own interests related to ensuring its security.

We are a large country, we are a nuclear state, and the desire to place NATO bases in our immediate vicinity obviously cannot fill us with positive emotions," Medvedev said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade.

"We have always responded and will continue to respond to this, both politically and in a military sense," he stressed.