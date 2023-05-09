(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russia is preparing further retaliatory measures to non-issuance of US visas to reporters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Partially the response has already been given, but further steps are being worked out. There is no rush here. The main thing is that the Americans will understand when these measures are taken, what exactly we are responding to," Ryabkov told reporters.