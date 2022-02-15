(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia's response to the proposals by the United States and NATO on security guarantees is nearly ready, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Our answer is almost ready.

Because we are now answering the question of whether there will be a response and when it will be. Yesterday, both ministries ” foreign and defense ” reported to President (Vladimir Putin) that (the preparation of a response) was at the final stage," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.