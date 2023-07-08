Open Menu

Russia's Response To US Providing Cluster Munitions To Ukraine Will Be Serious - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Russia's response to the decision of the United States to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine will be very serious, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced a new weapons package for Ukraine that includes the provision of cluster munition.

"A new step towards the escalation of the situation around Ukraine, to which the response (of Russia) will be very tough. I hope that the international community will become aware of the situation, which is becoming more and more alarming and causes serious concerns about where the situation is degrading into," Karasin said.

