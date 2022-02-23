UrduPoint.com

Russia's Response To US Sanctions To Be Strong, Sensitive For Washington -Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Moscow will respond with strong measures to the US sanctions, and they will be sensitive to Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"There should be no doubt that sanctions will be given a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but measured and sensitive for the American side," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that Russia has proved that it can minimize the damage from Western sanctions.

"Despite the obvious ineffectiveness of the efforts made over the years to hinder the development of our economy, the United States is again reflexively seizing on restrictive instruments that are ineffective and counterproductive from the point of view of American interests," the ministry said.

