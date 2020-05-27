UrduPoint.com
Russia's Retail Trade Fell By Record 23.4% Year-on-Year In April - Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russia's retail sales fell by 23.4 percent year-on-year in April and by 2.8 percent in the first four month of 2020, according to the Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat.

The decline in retail trade in April was the highest in the entire period of available statistics.

It is also the first year-on-year monthly fall since February 2017.

Compared with March 2020, retail sales in April decreased by 28.5 percent. In monetary terms, the figure amounted to 2.104 trillion rubles ($29.73 billion) in April, and 10.283 trillion rubles in January-April.

