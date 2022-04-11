The only thing that Moscow may lose, withdrawing from the Council of Europe, is protection of Russians' human rights in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and relevant institutions may be established within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The only thing that Moscow may lose, withdrawing from the Council of Europe, is protection of Russians' human rights in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and relevant institutions may be established within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, told Sputnik.

"Our losses from leaving the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) should not be exaggerated. Communicating with European 'backbenchers' and russophobes on the politics in PACE is not only pointless, but also harmful, because it was our presence that made sense of their activities," Kosachev said.

The politician went on to say that the only thing, which Russia may lose, is "a mechanism for protecting the rights of Russian people in such a supranational institution as the ECHR."

"The way out, I suppose, is to establish such structures on non-Western platforms � within the CIS, the EAEU, or even broader, within the common Eurasian context. I think such work will be launched," Kosachev added.

On March 15, Russia decided to withdraw from the Council of Europe. Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that the decision to withdraw was made amid another anti-Russian discussion in PACE, the result of which could be "another false russophobic resolution based on conjectures that have nothing to do with reality."