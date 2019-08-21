UrduPoint.com
Russia's Return To G8 Format Was Not Discussed At Talks In Helsinki - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:14 PM

Russia's return to the G8 format was not discussed at talks between Russian and Finnish presidents Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinisto, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia's return to the G8 format was not discussed at talks between Russian and Finnish presidents Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinisto, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"No, the G8 was not [discussed]," Peskov said in response to a relevant question.

He said the attitude of two countries was well known, adding that the mood of other G7 members should be found out.

