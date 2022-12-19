(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russia's budget revenue from energy exports increased by 24% over the first 11 months of the year, reaching 2.39 trillion rubles ($36.1 billion), the head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Bulavin, said on Monday.

"This year's revenue has already reached 2.39 trillion rubles, that is 24% more than last year ...

But it is difficult to say how the situation will unfold in December. It is the result of our work for 11 months," Bulavin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports. At the same time, Russia has been exploring other destinations for its exports or expanding its energy trade with large Asian markets including China and India.