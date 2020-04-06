(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian revenues from exports of coal in January-February 2020 decreased by 32.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $1.75 billion, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Monday.

In terms of volume, coal exports dropped 10.2 percent year-on-year over the given period to 26.59 million tonnes.

In February, Russian exports of coal increased 12.2 percent to 14.06 million tonnes from January. Revenues meanwhile increased by 9.

2 percent to $911.7 million.

In 2019, Russian exports of coal increased by 2.9 percent to 205.39 million tonnes compared to 2018. Revenues, however, decreased by 6.2 percent to $16 billion.

According to the customs service, in January-February Russian exports of raw aluminum decreased by 53.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 239,500 tonnes. In monetary terms, the volume of exports of aluminum decreased over this period by 53 percent to $429 million.