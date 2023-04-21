MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russia's Marker robotic combat platform will be able to launch swarms of small kamikaze drones, and up to 100 such drones could be mounted on it in the future, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of the Android Technics association, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We could potentially install containers on the Marker, which would contain up to 100 such drones. Thus, the Marker could attack an enemy with swarms of drones," Dudorov said.

The robotic combat platform has been developed jointly by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and Android Technics. The robot weighs about 3 tonnes, and its autonomy is ensured by a modular multispectral vision system, which processes data using neural network algorithms.