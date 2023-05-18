UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rock Icon Grebenshchikov Accused Of Discrediting Army - Court

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

An administrative case has been opened against prominent Russian rock singer and songwriter Boris Grebenshchikov for discrediting the Russian armed forces, a Moscow court told Sputnik on Thursday

"An administrative protocol was registered by the court on May 18, the date of its consideration has not yet been set," a court representative said.

Article 20.3.

3 "Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" of the Russian Code on Administrative Offenses provides for a fine between 30,000 and 50,000 rubles ($370 and $620).

Grebenshchikov, the founder and lead singer of the band Aquarium, is considered a pioneer of Russian rock music. In 2003, he was awarded with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of 4th class. In February 2022, he publicly condemned Russia's special operation in Ukraine and left the country.

