AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Jordan ,Gleb Desyatnikov said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia played a significant role in restoring peace and stability in conflict-torn Syria.

"The role of the Russian military in normalizing the situation in Syria cannot be overstated. All representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, who were part of our delegation, are in one way or another directly involved in solving Syrian problems 'on the ground,'" Desyatnikov said.

The diplomat added that Moscow's participation in many consultations on the situation in the Arab country had also greatly contributed to the advancement of the Russian-Jordanian coordination on Syria.

"As for this kind of bilateral interaction, it, in turn, is progressing very dynamically, taking into account all the changes in the process of the Syrian settlement," Desyatnikov noted.

The ambassador went on to say that the ongoing crises in such middle Eastern countries as Yemen, Iraq, Palestine and Libya also required the international community's special attention.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the defeat of which was announced in Syria and Iraq at the end of 2017.

As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, and humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.