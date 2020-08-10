MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The production of rolling stock at the Mechita railway cluster by Russia's Transmasholding International (TMH) is expected to commence in two or two and a half years, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

"In two or two and a half years, the wagon production will be started. We highlight the goal of the company to create an industrial railway hub capable of providing solutions in the production and repair of locomotives, freight cars and passenger cars, both electric and diesel, for the railway market, national and regional," Lagorio said.

The Russian rolling stock giant, TMH, previously took a private initiative to repair a train garage in Mechita, located in the province of Buenos Aires. The depot site has been abandoned since 2011 but was reopened in 2018 due to Russia's investment.

The new plant in Argentina, which is set to be 8,800 square meters (94,722 square feet) will be used for assembling and manufacturing rolling stock and will create up to 1,200 direct and indirect jobs, according to TMH.