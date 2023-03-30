UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom Announces Agreement To Build 172-Megawatt Wind Farm In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Rosatom Announces Agreement to Build 172-Megawatt Wind Farm in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) NovaWind, part of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, and Myanmar energy company Primus Advanced Technologies have signed an agreement to build a wind farm with a total capacity of 172 megawatts (MW) in Myanmar, NovaWind's press service said on Thursday.

"NovaWind (Rosatom's wind power division) and Primus Advanced Technologies Ltd. signed an agreement on fixing the top-level 'roadmap' for cooperation on wind farm construction projects. The agreement envisions a partnership to construct a 172 MW wind farm," the company said in a statement.

NovaWind has commissioned 780 MW of wind power capacity. Rosatom is planning to put into operation wind farms with a total capacity of about 1.7 gigawatts (GW) by 2027.

