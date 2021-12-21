Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday it has begun construction of the sixth power unit for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India

"Concreting at the Kudankulam Unit 6 in India has begun! This unit will be based on VVER-1000 (VVER - pressurized water reactor) technology, which has proved itself very safe & efficient over the years. Kudankulam is the largest nuclear power station in India & the southernmost VVER-based NPP (nuclear power plant)," Rosatom posted on Twitter.

Russia is the largest strategic partner of India in terms of peaceful use of nuclear energy. Russia began construction of the Kudankulam NPP based on VVER-1000� pressurized water reactors in India following an intergovernmental agreement in 1988 and amendments in 1998.

The first power unit was put into operation in 2013, the second was finished in 2016 and was put into warranty operation in 2017.

In 2017, the construction of the third and fourth power units began, and in June 2021, Rosatom started building the fifth unit.

Power units 3, 4, 5 and 6 are the second and third stages of Kudankulam NPP's construction under the project NPP-92, based on VVER-1000 reactors. The technical solutions implemented in the Kudankulam NPP project represent the further development of NPP's VVER power reactors and the transition to the establishment of qualitatively new, reliable and safe power units.

New power units of the Kudankulam NPP coincide with all modern security requirement of the International Atomic Energy Agency.