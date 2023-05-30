UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom, Burundi Close To Signing Agreement On Nuclear Energy - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Russia's Rosatom, Burundi Close to Signing Agreement on Nuclear Energy - Lavrov

Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Burundian authorities are close to signing an agreement on nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BUJUMBURA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Burundian authorities are close to signing an agreement on nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Rosatom and its Burundian partners have already signed a roadmap on nuclear power. And now, an intergovernmental agreement in this field is at the final stage, as well as a memorandum on training of Burundi's personnel in the Russian Federation on nuclear energy," Lavrov said after a meeting with Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro.

Lavrov told reporters after the meeting that both parties are committed to cooperating in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"We reaffirmed the focus of both sides on the completion of an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including this roadmap, as soon as possible. The President of Burundi confirmed his interest in using Russian technologies in this field to establish the industry in Burundi," Lavrov said.

In November 2022, Rosatom and Burundi signed a roadmap on the dialogue on nuclear energy. Following the signing, Burundian Energy Minister Ibrahim Uwizeye said that Burundi wants to build nuclear power plants with Russia's assistance in the future.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Burundi November Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rost ..

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rostov-on-Don Rises to 20 - Invest ..

25 minutes ago
 Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords ..

Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords - NASA

25 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to S ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to Send Fertilizers to Nigeria

25 minutes ago
 House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails ..

House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails,' Calls for All Republicans t ..

25 minutes ago
 NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Koso ..

NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Kosovo clashes

21 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic stays defiant

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.