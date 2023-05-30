Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Burundian authorities are close to signing an agreement on nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BUJUMBURA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023)

"Rosatom and its Burundian partners have already signed a roadmap on nuclear power. And now, an intergovernmental agreement in this field is at the final stage, as well as a memorandum on training of Burundi's personnel in the Russian Federation on nuclear energy," Lavrov said after a meeting with Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro.

Lavrov told reporters after the meeting that both parties are committed to cooperating in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"We reaffirmed the focus of both sides on the completion of an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including this roadmap, as soon as possible. The President of Burundi confirmed his interest in using Russian technologies in this field to establish the industry in Burundi," Lavrov said.

In November 2022, Rosatom and Burundi signed a roadmap on the dialogue on nuclear energy. Following the signing, Burundian Energy Minister Ibrahim Uwizeye said that Burundi wants to build nuclear power plants with Russia's assistance in the future.