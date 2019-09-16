The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is expected to elect new director general by the end of October, has to remain a depoliticized and predictable forum, Director General of Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is expected to elect new director general by the end of October, has to remain a depoliticized and predictable forum, Director General of Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"The IAEA is now experiencing an extremely crucial stage in its development. Challenges faced by the agency are extremely difficult and diversified. But we are sure that the IAEA can handle it. The IAEA needs in the spirit of continuity to remain a predictable and depoliticized forum for exchange of experience and cooperation between the member states," Likhachev said at a plenary session.

The Rosatom head also stressed the importance of the maximum use of the potential of nuclear energy technologies to implement the Paris climate deal.

"The IAEA Secretariat should be a leader in this. In this regard we welcome a key decision by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to include nuclear energy in scenarios to limit global warming," Likhachev noted.

The UN nuclear watchdog's previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away in July. Four countries have submitted candidates to lead the organization.