Russia's Rosatom Chief Says Japan Interested In Northern Sea Route

Tokyo is interested in discussing with Moscow a plan to unlock the Arctic shipping route along the northern Russian coast, Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Friday

"We discussed the Northern Sea Route. We invited them to the Eastern Economic Forum [in September] where we plan to hold the inaugural panel of Northern Sea Route partners. Japan expressed a great interest in it," he told reporters after meeting with Japanese officials.

Likhachev, who was speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, said that Russia wanted to draw on the experience of Japan's shipping companies.

"Many logistic companies have Japanese roots and are well respected around the world. We need to attract logistic businesses to operate the route year-round," he stressed.

Rosatom has been charged with operating the Arctic shipping lane and building nuclear icebreakers that will accompany commercial ships. Before the nuclear authority took over, the Russian Transport Ministry estimated it would cost $14 billion to build infrastructure along the sea lane by 2024.

