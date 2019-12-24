UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosatom Completely Fulfills State Defense Order In 2019 - Director General

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia's state-run Rosatom nuclear energy corporation in 2019 completely fulfilled the state defense order as it had done through the years, according to Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.

"The state defense order has been traditionally carried out for 100 percent," Likhachev said in New Year's greetings to workers and veterans of Russia's nuclear industry on Monday.

He added that strengthening the country's defense capacity and ensuring its security was the most important goal of nuclear experts.

Rosatom ensures together with Russian Defense Ministry the implementation of the nuclear deterrence policy in the country. It regularly carries out state defense orders and participates in creating non-nuclear weaponry.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the creation of modern weaponry, which is capable of ensuring strategic balance in the world for decades was one of the achievements of the current generation of Russian nuclear experts.

