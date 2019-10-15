(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia's Rosatom discusses with Brazil a project of a floating low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) for shelf extraction of commercial minerals, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik.

"We are conducting quite intense negotiations with Brazil on the possibility to apply the floating NPP technology," Pakermanov said.

"This is especially interesting for the Brazilian side in terms of energy supply of major shelf projects for minerals production," Pakermanov explained.

Russia and Brazil signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in 1994, and in 2017 Rosatom signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's Eletrobras and Eletronuclear to strengthen cooperation.