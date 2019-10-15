UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosatom Discusses With Brazil Project Of Floating Low-Power NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:38 PM

Russia's Rosatom Discusses With Brazil Project of Floating Low-Power NPP

Russia's Rosatom discusses with Brazil a project of a floating low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) for shelf extraction of commercial minerals, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia's Rosatom discusses with Brazil a project of a floating low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) for shelf extraction of commercial minerals, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik.

"We are conducting quite intense negotiations with Brazil on the possibility to apply the floating NPP technology," Pakermanov said.

"This is especially interesting for the Brazilian side in terms of energy supply of major shelf projects for minerals production," Pakermanov explained.

Russia and Brazil signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in 1994, and in 2017 Rosatom signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's Eletrobras and Eletronuclear to strengthen cooperation.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Nuclear Brazil 2017 Agreement Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

British Royal couple visits Girls High School in I ..

1 minute ago

British Royal couple's visit will project positive ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Indian military industry suffocated by troubles: C ..

5 minutes ago

Drunken father guns down 3 sons, one daughter in S ..

5 minutes ago

Van overturns, 5 injured Hujra shah Muqeem

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.