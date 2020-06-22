Russian nuclear agency Rosatom expects to obtain a license for a lead-cooled fast-neutron reactor BREST-OD-300 this month, according to a special representative of the company for international projects and R&D, Vyacheslav Pershukov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian nuclear agency Rosatom expects to obtain a license for a lead-cooled fast-neutron reactor BREST-OD-300 this month, according to a special representative of the company for international projects and R&D, Vyacheslav Pershukov.

"There has been a serious progress in talks with the [technology watchdog] Rostekhnadzor, we expect to have the license for the reactor this month," Pershukov said in an interview with an official outlet for the Russian nuclear sector, "Strana Rosatom," published on Monday.

The project documents and budget have been determined, Pershukov said, adding that the preliminary work on the building for the reactor had been ongoing since last year.

"We will launch the reactor in 2026, as planned. We are even looking to speed it up," the Rosatom representative said.

Lead-cooled fast reactors have a number of safety advantages over the other designs, although they may be more expensive.